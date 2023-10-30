HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Oct. 30, the Honolulu Police Department responded to a 911 call that came in around 6:19 a.m.

The call took HPD personnel to the Ala Moana area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 60-year-old female motorist was traveling westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard.

While driving, the motorist is reported to have hit an unknown adult male pedestrian who was not in a marked crosswalk.

Police said that the 60-year-old female motorist was not injured in the incident, and she remained at the scene.

However, the unknown adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. He has yet to be identified by police.

HPD said this the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu for 2023. This is compared to 38 at this time in 2022.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Since Oct. 4, HPD has reported that there have been six traffic related fatalities, including this one.

On Oct. 4, it was reported that a 49-year-old male motorist and his passenger, a 54-year-old male, were traveling eastbound on North School Street when the 49-year-old male attempted to make a left turn into a private establishment and collided head-on into a 32-year-old male motorist who was traveling westbound on North School Street at a high rate of speed.

On Oct. 30, the Medical Examiner’s Office that the 54-year-old male passenger had succumbed to his injuries and died.

On Oct. 19, HPD said that a 25-year-old female motorist and her 38-year-old male passenger were traveling westbound on Farrington Highway. Upon exiting at the Ali’i Nui Drive off ramp, the female motorist failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and traveled up the grass embankment and sideswiped a palm tree.

The female motorist continued on and collided head on with a second palm tree. As a result of the second collision, the vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side coming to final rest. The female motorist was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated but had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

On Oct. 21, it was reported that a 76-year-old male motorist was traveling eastbound on Kamehameha Highway. The 76-year-old male motorist for unknown reasons slowed down and traveled off of the roadway and collided into the bushes on the right shoulder of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local area hospital, said police.

On Oct. 27, a 58-year-old female moped rider was traveling out of Hawaiian Electric Beach Park when she was struck by a 41-year-old motorist and his passenger.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reported on Oct. 30 that the 59-year-old adult female moped rider had succumbed to her injuries and died.

On Oct. 27, police said that a 57-year-old male was reversing out of Bachelot Street to drop off a garbage container on the side of the road. After dropping off the garbage container, he discovered an 80-year-old adult female lying on the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The medical examiner reported on Oct. 29 that the 80-year-old female pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries and died.