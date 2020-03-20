Pedestrian crosswalk flashers to be installed on Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works Traffic Division will install pedestrian crosswalk flashers on Alii Drive at Banyan Mart/surf spot in Kailua-Kona.

The work is slated to be done on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

One lane of traffic will be closed intermittently while the safety improvements are made. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone and special duty officers will be on-site to direct traffic.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.