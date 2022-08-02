HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.
It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
The Honolulu Police Department said a woman was standing near the back of a vehicle, when the 13-year-old boy backed up into the woman.
Police said the 58-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The 13-year-old was not injured.
Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol does not appear to be factors in the accident.