HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight near the Kahe Power Plant along the Waianae coast.

Police were told a 23-year-old female motorist was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when they struck a pedestrian walking across the road.

Honolulu police investigate a motor vehicle collision along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, Hawaii on early Friday morning, July 14, 2023. Honolulu police investigate a motor vehicle collision along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, Hawaii on early Friday morning, July 14, 2023.

It was also reported to police that the female pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The motorist who was not injured in the collision remained at the scene and waited for first responders.

An investigation is underway.