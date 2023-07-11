HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a critical pedestrian accident in Kapolei on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 4:13 p.m. and involved a vehicle traveling westbound on Farrington Highway near Fort Barrette Road.

Police were told that the 40-year-old adult male motorist was in the left-turn lane of the highway when he struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian running across the roadway.

It was also reported to police that the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The motorist, who also had two juvenile passengers with him, remained at the scene for first responders to arrive. Neither the passengers nor the driver were injured.