Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Halawa on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle in the Halawa area on Oahu.
It happened around 11:50 pm. Friday, Dec. 18 at the intersection of Ala Alii Street and Kahuapaani Street.
A 21-year-old man was going north on Kahuapaani Street before Ala Alii Street when he struck a 21-year-old woman in the cross walk. She was crossing Kahuapaani Street but she did not have the right of way.
The man left the scene and returned later on.
He was arrested for failure to render aid, negligent injury in the first degree and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to this collision. Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor.
