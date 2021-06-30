Pedestrian critically hospitalized after early-morning Aiea collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a vehicle collided with him as he was crossing Kamehameha Highway in Aiea shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Honolulu police said the collision occurred near Kamehameha Highway and Honomanu Street in Aiea around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk but against the red palm signal, according to Honolulu police, when a 33-year-old man who was traveling westbound on Kamehameha Highway collided with him.

Officials say the 48-year-old pedestrian was later upgraded to serious condition. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.