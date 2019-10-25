Pedestrian crash closes Kauai’s Kuhio Highway

UPDATE: Kuhio Highway is now open as of 9:35 a.m. in both directions. County officials warn pedestrians to expect traffic delays.

Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a, between Keaka and Hoi roads, remains closed in both directions due to a traffic crash involving two pedestrians that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

The highway will be closed for an extended period of time while traffic investigators are on scene conducting a full investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, two pedestrians were crossing Kūhiō Highway near the Ala Road intersection, when they were struck by white Jeep traveling south. The pedestrians were transported to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

Kūhiō Highway has been closed since approximately 6:15 a.m. Motorists are advised of continued traffic delays in the area, and to use alternate routes such as the Kapa‘a Bypass Road until the highway has been reopened.