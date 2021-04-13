Pearlridge Straub clinic expanded, renovated

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Straub Medical Center finished an expansion and renovation on its Pearlridge clinic.

It expanded into what used to be the Bandito’s Mexican Restaurant and the Coast Guard Recruitment office.

Patients can get their labs done there as well as X-rays. There is also physical and occupational therapy, OB-GYN, family planning services, dietary and health education counseling.

The clinic is now 20,000 square feet.

The clinic is open Monday-Saturday, with varying hours each day.

To schedule an appointment, call 808-643-4DOC (4362).

For more information about Straub’s network of neighborhood clinics, visit StraubHealth.org.