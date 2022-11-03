HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first level parking lot fronting TJ Maxx.

The free event will offer a beer garden, lawn games, live music and giveaways.

The next Night Market will be on Friday, Dec. 2, at the same time and place.

When Pearlridge Center opened in 1972, it was the premier indoor center for central and west Oahu. There were less than 70 stores back then. Today, there are nearly 250 tenants — and counting!