Pearlridge Center’s MangoMango Dessert plans on expanding to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are in the mood for something sweet why not check out MangoMango. They opened their doors in the middle of the holiday season and saw great success.

The business got their start in 2013 in New York’s Chinatown and they said they initially got their inspiration from the innovation of the city and decided to fuse sweet soups with modern desserts.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Now this business has 30 different locations spanning across 12 different states along the U.S. They also have plans to expand their Hawaii location.

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

This dessert chain specializes in fruit teas, handmade desserts, blended drinks, and more. They sell traditional style Hong Kong sweet soup with almonds, walnuts, red dates, yams and sesame.

They opened their doors here at Pearlridge Center at the end of December and saw a great turn out, with people coming in daily to buy and try their yummy desserts.

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

Now that COVID cases are rising again and many people are choosing to stay home, this business said they have noticed a decrease in customers dining with them.

Their full menu can be available for take-out, and they encourage people to get their favorite desserts on the go and enjoy it at home.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

In the coming months, this franchise plans on opening another location at Ala Moana Center.