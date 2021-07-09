Pearlridge Center to showcase Kamehameha Butterfly in interactive exhibit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kamehameha butterfly is making its way to Pearlridge Center on Saturday as part of an interactive butterfly exhibit.

The two day special, set to take place July 10 and 17, will showcase Hawaii’s Kamehameha butterfly, caterpillars and their host plant Mamaki, along with information on which plants the community should cultivate to best support these native pollinators.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pearlridge Center’s Mauka Center Court.

All guests will have opportunities to feed the butterflies within the exhibit.

Admission is $5 per person. Keiki under two years old are free with a paying adult.