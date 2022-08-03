HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 19. There will be free popcorn, music and a performance by local boy band Crossing Rain.

When Pearlridge opened in 1972, it was the premier indoor center for central and west Oahu. There were less than 70 stores. Today, there are nearly 250 tenants!

On Aug. 19, Crossing Rain will perform between 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second level of Wai Makai. After the concert, there will be a fan-signing until closing at 8 p.m.

L1 Iniki Popcorn will also be giving out complimentary servings of a special 50th Anniversary popcorn all day or until supplies last. They’re located in Wai Makai Center Court.

From noon until 2 p.m., DJ ANIT will be providing music to mark the festive occasion.

All activities are subject to change without notice.