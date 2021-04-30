Pearlridge Center adds more local retailers, eateries and entertainment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More local businesses have been added to Pearlridge Center that have or will soon open as new eateries, stores and free-standing kiosks.

New in-line stores at Pearlridge Center include the following:

Expanded Animation Magic: Re-location from a smaller Pearlridge store in early April has provided larger space with more products, from anime to Hello Kitty, Baby Yoda to Pokemon, and more.

Mauka, second level, next to Pandora.

Sweet Okole Jewelry: If Sweet Okole does not already have that special something in gold, shells, Tahitian pearls or jade, its artisans can customize a creation.

Mauka, first level, next to Sweet Treats by Kris. Expected opening: mid-May.

Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi food truck: Offers freshly made-to-order poi mochi, crunchy on the outside, yet chewy like mochi on the inside.

Located in the Sears parking lot since March.

Asian Flavors/Bo’s Kitchen/HI Finest Café: Asian Flavors is a fusion specialist, while Bo’s Kitchen offers authentic Chinese dim sum. HI Finest Café is a Japanese okazu-ya expected to open in mid-May. Try them all in one sitting!

Mauka, first level across from the food court.

Holy Cow Hot Dog: Myungrang changed its name to Holy Cow in April, but still offers its famous Korean street foods in the same location.

Wai Makai, second level next to Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry.

Glow Golf Hawaii: Glow-in-the-dark putt-putt golf for players of all ages and abilities.

Mauka, second level next to Bath & Body Works. Projected opening: late May.

Island Craft Fairs: From Tasty Jerky Hawaii to Teddy Bear Mobile, Little Leila’s Manicures to Decowoods by Cindy, there is something for the entire family to eat, wear or enjoy.

May 15 and May 16 in the Mauka Center Court and throughout Pearlridge Mauka.

June 26 and June 27 in the Wai Makai Center Court and throughout Pearlridge Wai Makai.

Collector Megalopolis: Calling collectors of anime, comics, sports memorabilia and more!

May 29 and May 30 in the Mauka and Wai Makai Center Courts, as well as throughout Pearlridge Mauka and Wai Makai.

Nau Dog kiosk: Offers homemade organic and natural pet food and other treats for dogs and cats, as well as the apparel and accessories.

Mauka, first level, fronting Jamba Juice. Projected opening: May 1.

Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya: Tanaka Ramen will not only offer its signature ramen, rice bowls and izakaya dishes, but will unveil an array of dishes only available at Pearlridge Center. Read more.

Bomb Chicken: Offers chicken’s wings, tenders, sandwiches and wraps with their signature sauces and sides.

Anticipated opening in late May. Mauka, first level next to Charley’s Steakery.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Celebrate the opening weekend with a free bottle tote ($8 value) when making a $25 purchase to the first 200 customers.

Mauka, first level, next to Cookie Corner. Anticipated opening in late May.

Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House:

Anticipated opening in mid-summer. Mauka, second level, next to Genki Sushi.