HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ‘Monarchs & More: An Interactive Butterfly Exhibit’ at Pearlridge Center has made its return by popular demand.



According to the Pearlridge Center, there will be hundreds of locally raised monarch butterflies at the exhibit.

Visitors will be able to view the butterfly’s life cycle. They can even feed the butterflies and if you’re lucky enough, a butterfly may land on you.

Admission to the butterfly exhibit is $6.25 per person but keiki under two years old are free with a paying adult.

The exhibit opened on Friday, July 1, and will continue until Sunday, Aug. 14.

Hours of operations are Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pearlridge Wai Makai Center Court.

On Sundays, all active-duty military — and those who serve in the Reserves or National Guard — and their dependents can take a $1 discount with proof of valid military ID.