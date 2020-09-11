Pearl Hotel offers tour of quarantine rooms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 26, the city and state announced it would be providing hundreds of hotel rooms for those who can’t quarantine at home. Today, KHON2 was offered a tour of one of those rooms.

The Pearl Hotel in Waikiki said it wanted to provide a place to stay for those who can’t go home and risk getting their family members sick.

As of Sept. 10, 118 people are staying there. The hotel says its cleaning process spans over three days.

Once a person checks out, they let the room sit for 24 hours, and then all the linen gets removed and sanitized.

On the third day, the carpets are shampooed and disinfected.

Eddie Mersereau, the Department of Health (DOH) Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Administration, said health guidelines are being strictly followed.

“We’re taking all the necessary precautions and all the necessary safety precautions to make sure that we do not spread this disease to others,” Mersereau said.

The DOH says it is working with the other hotels being used as quarantine sites to see if they want their names released to the public.

There are six quarantine sites on Oahu and several across the neighbor islands.

