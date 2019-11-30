Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale celebrates 98th birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sterling Cale is a Pearl Harbor survivor who volunteers often at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.

Friends, family, visitors and staff of the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center threw him a birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the center.

There was cake, candles and a robust Happy Birthday song.

He served as a pharmacist when he was in the Navy.

His actual birthday is on Nov. 29.