HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sterling Cale is a Pearl Harbor survivor who volunteers often at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.
Friends, family, visitors and staff of the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center threw him a birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the center.
There was cake, candles and a robust Happy Birthday song.
He served as a pharmacist when he was in the Navy.
His actual birthday is on Nov. 29.
- Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale celebrates 98th birthday
- One lane of South Hotel Street closed due to construction Saturday
- Boaters in distress rescued off Magic Island
- Woman drives into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula
- Saint Louis makes it four straight state titles with 45-6 rout of Kahuku