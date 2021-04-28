Pearl Harbor submarine commander relieved of position after ‘loss of confidence’

File – The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), comes home to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 22, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Charlotte, Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager, was relieved of his position on Tuesday, April 27, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to serve as commanding officer,” according to U.S. Pacific Fleet officials.

The USS Charlotte is a fast-attack submarine and makes its homeport at Pearl Harbor.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials say leadership and command climate problems were revealed through a command investigation and caused Capt. Michael Majewski to lose confidence in Cmdr. Lautenslager.

The deputy commander of the USS Charlotte, Cmdr. Christopher Hedrick, has assumed command of the submarine until a permanent placement can be determined.

Navy officials say commanding officers are held to a high standard that requires the utmost reliability, responsibility and leadership, and they are held accountable in cases where their performance falls short of those standards.