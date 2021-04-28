Pearl Harbor submarine commander relieved of position after ‘loss of confidence’

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), comes home to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 22, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Charlotte, Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager, was relieved of his position on Tuesday, April 27, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to serve as commanding officer,” according to U.S. Pacific Fleet officials.

The USS Charlotte is a fast-attack submarine and makes its homeport at Pearl Harbor.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials say leadership and command climate problems were revealed through a command investigation and caused Capt. Michael Majewski to lose confidence in Cmdr. Lautenslager.

The deputy commander of the USS Charlotte, Cmdr. Christopher Hedrick, has assumed command of the submarine until a permanent placement can be determined.

Navy officials say commanding officers are held to a high standard that requires the utmost reliability, responsibility and leadership, and they are held accountable in cases where their performance falls short of those standards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories