HONOLULU (KHON2) — In celebration of the U.S. National Guard’s birthday, members of the branch will be able to enter the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

Active duty, retirees, dependents and veterans of the U.S. National Guard will receive free admission and free self-guided audio tours and the Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Experience with a valid military I.D.

The sites included in this “Free Pass Day” are Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum and Pacific Historic Parks.

Also new this year is the USS Arizona Memorial boat program. Those wanting to participate can assemble at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Bell Court at 3:30 p.m. The program is time and capacity dependent and allows for only 145 visitors on a first come first served basis.