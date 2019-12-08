Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting survivor issues statement

HONOLULU – The man who survived the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting on Wednesday, December 4, remains in stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Roger Nakamine, 36, a Department of Defense employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard, asked Queen’s to issue the following statement to the media on his behalf:

“My family and I would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and the expert medical staff at Queen’s, as well as to all the friends and extended ʻohana who have been reaching out to offer their support physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of Vincent Kapoi Jr. and Roldan Agustin.”

Nakamine and his family are declining all media interviews at this time.