HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is now seeking applicants for the 2024 Apprentice Program via USAJOBs.

The application window will begin March 6 and will close on March 15. Only the fist 2,500 applications will be accepted.

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program is a successful partnership between the shipyard, the U.S. Department of Labor and Honolulu Community College. Through this program, graduating apprentices will earn an Associated Degree in Applied Trades, and a certificate from the DOL.

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard said that during the four-year program, each apprentice will receive a minimum of 7,200 hours of training in three areas: On-the-job training, trade theory and academic study.

Included in the program is full-time employment, hands-on training and a tuition-free, applied trades degree from Honolulu Community College.

For further information on the program, click here.