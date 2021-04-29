Pearl Harbor National Memorial to extend reservation window

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will soon be easier for people to get a reservation at Hawaii’s top visitor destination.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will start taking reservations eight weeks in advance beginning Monday, May 3, at 3 p.m.

The extended reservation window applies for USS Arizona Memorial tickets through Monday, June 28.

Booking reservations are currently only allowed one week in advance.

The park says standby opportunities may not be available if it is too hot outside. Wait times are expected to reach two to four hours.

Face masks are still required at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

