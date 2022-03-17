HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for some family friendly fun over spring break, here’s how you can take to the skies for a fully immersive pilot experience.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s 360-degree flight simulators can roll, somersault, spin and loop as you take the controls. They’re the first of their kind in Hawaii.

The flight simulators were released in 2019 but were only in use for approximately eight months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the attraction. Now, visitors can experience the thrill again.

There are only 150 tickets available per day, which you can get at the front desk or kiosk in front of the simulators in Hangar 37.

See the gallery below:

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s flight simulators can roll, somersault, spin and loop as you take the controls. (Courtesy: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum)

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more info.