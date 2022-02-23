HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Pacific Historic Parks announced Pearl Harbor civilian survivor Pat Thompson died at the age of 90. As a little girl, Pat loved music and dancing. She took ballet classes and even taught herself routines by watching others. At the age of 10, she entered and won a jitterbug contest with a 17-year-old sailor who she tracked down later in life.

The jitterbug contest was a night to remember and a story that carried on for decades.

On Dec. 6, 1941, 10-year-old Pat was sitting in front of the band, tapping her feet to the music at Bloch Arena where she lived just down the road from. It was the place to be on the weekends. On Saturdays, the arena hosted Battle of the Bands contests.

Jitterbug was all the rage back in 1941, and on this Saturday night, there was a dancing contest.

The emcee took notice of Pat and asked the crowd if someone would like dance with her. Pearl Harbor sailor Jack Evans, who was stationed on the USS Tennessee, stepped up to be her partner. That night, they walked away as the jitterbug champs and left the contest without ever knowing each other’s names.

The next morning, Oahu was under attack. Pat’s family lived just outside of Pearl Harbor’s main gate. Her dad, who was in the Navy, told her to take her mom, brother and dog to their neighbor’s house. From the second story, they watched in awe as Pearl Harbor and Hickam Field were destroyed.

After the war, Pat grew up and got married, moved to San Diego and raised her family. She always wondered what happened to her jitterbug partner. After submitting letters to veterans’ newsletters, she got a voicemail about a year later that said, “If this is Pat Thompson, I’m the Sailor you’re looking for.”

It took nearly 60 years for Pat to find Jack, and it turns out that they lived only 15 miles from each other.

After reuniting, the dancing pair recreated their jitterbug on a few occasions, but a special moment happened when they revisited Pearl Harbor in 2006 for the 65th anniversary.

Jack died on Feb. 20, 2019. Pat’s winning trophy is still on display at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

