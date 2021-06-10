Pearl Harbor Historic Sites offering US Army members free admission this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will be offering U.S. Army service members “free pass days” this weekend in celebration of the branch’s birthday on June 14.

The free admission is being offered on June 12 and June 13.

U.S. Army active duty, retirees and dependents will all be able to enjoy free admission to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum. They may also partake in the free self-guided audio tours and the Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Experience from Pacific Historic Parks.

Visitors must provide a valid military I.D. at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center or onsite at each of the Historic Sites.