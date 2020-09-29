Pearl Harbor fatal shooting report released Tuesday

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy will release its final report on Tuesday, Sept. 29 into last year’s deadly shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

On Dec. 4 U.S. Navy sailor Gabriel Romero shot three civilian department of defense workers killing 30-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr., and 49-year-old Roldan Agustin before fatally shooting himself.

A third civilian worker, 36-year-old Roger Nakamine was also shot and survived.

The report is expected to provide a timeline of the day’s events.

We’ll also be looking for information about Romero’s mental health history.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories