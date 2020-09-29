Pearl Harbor fatal shooting report released Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy will release its final report on Tuesday, Sept. 29 into last year’s deadly shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

On Dec. 4 U.S. Navy sailor Gabriel Romero shot three civilian department of defense workers killing 30-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr., and 49-year-old Roldan Agustin before fatally shooting himself.

A third civilian worker, 36-year-old Roger Nakamine was also shot and survived.

The report is expected to provide a timeline of the day’s events.

We’ll also be looking for information about Romero’s mental health history.

Latest Stories on KHON2