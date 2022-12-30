PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Navy Public Works Department environmental team is currently working to assess bacteria levels from a spill that occurred today.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam announced that approximately 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled into Pearl Harbor at around 9 a.m.

This happened near Lake Erie Street and Hickam Bike Path.

The Navy said that approximately 5,000 gallons had originally been release but that 1, 500 of that was prevented from fully escaping into the harbor.

The Navy explained that an air release valve had failed in the distribution line and that it was secured but not before 3,500 gallons escaped.

The Hawai’i Department of Health has been notified. The Navy has posted warning signs in the area, and they are taking samples of the water to determine bacteria levels.