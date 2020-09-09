Pearl Harbor bike path closed until December to allow repairs

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pearl Harbor bike path will close on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for maintenance and repair work to the Kalauao Stream Bridge, says Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS).

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The closure will be between Aiea Kai Way and Kanuku Street, with a tentative reopening set for December 2020.

DTS says signs will be posted on the Pearl Harbor bike path to detour bicyclists from the pathway.

For more information, please call 768-8335.

Latest Stories on KHON2