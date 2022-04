HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu reported five tons of trash and metals were brought to H-Power from the Pearl Harbor Bike Path clean up held on Saturday, April 23.

More than 200 volunteers cleaned up an 11-mile stretch from Halawa to Waipahu.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The clean up tally includes 79 tires.

KHON2 reported about 30 cars were removed.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The city said 13 organizations participated.