Pearl Harbor-based guided missile cruiser returns from deployment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USS Port Royal, a Pearl Harbor-based guided missile cruiser, returned to her homeport following a deployment to 5th and 7th Fleets on Tuesday, April 27.

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser participated in multiple international maritime exercises.

It also confiscated more than 1000 lbs. of narcotics in direct support of Combined Maritime Forces’ counternarcotics mission.

“Our team is proud to welcome back Port Royal after a truly exceptional deployment which is evident by their many successful missions across the 5th and 7th Fleet AORs,” said Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific. “We are fully committed to our mission of keeping Pearl Harbor ships combat ready throughout their maintenance and operational phases, thus ensuring we are equipped to execute the Navy’s tasking across the globe when called.”