Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum to reassemble Blue Angel aircraft

File – U.S. Navy Blue Angel Arrives at Honolulu Harbor Via Pasha Hawaii’s M/V Jean Anne on February 2, 2021. (Pasha Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is inviting the public to watch restoration teams and volunteers reassemble the Blue Angel #4 starting Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12.

The aircraft — also known as a F/A-18C Hornet — was welcomed to the museum’s collection on Friday, Feb. 5.

The reassembling of the aircraft will take place in full view of the public and tickets to reserve a spot are on sale now. Click here to purchase a ticket.

The U.S. Navy retired the F/A-18C Hornet towards the end of 2020 and is now using the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. The Super Hornet is 25% larger than its predecessor and is famous for its precision flight demonstrations.