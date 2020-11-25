Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum reopens after months of closure

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — After a three month closure, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum has reopened to the public.

The museum’s new hours of operation are Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pearl Harbor Aviation says those who do not have base access to visit the museum can catch their free shuttle bus to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The shuttle departs continuously from 9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last shuttle returning visitors at 4 p.m.