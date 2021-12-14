Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opens STEM center that will serve 6,000 students each year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opened a 4,000 square foot Aviation Learning Center this week that will serve approximately 6,000 Hawaii students each year.

“Our Pearl Harbor location deepens understanding of history as students delve into the STEM fields,” Elissa Lines, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Executive Director, said in a statement. “Our goal is promote academic preparedness in the fields of aviation and aerospace, along with the skills of leadership, jumpstarting the future for many students.”

Students from 3rd to 12th grade will learn from a nationally endorsed curriculum and get hands-on STEM experiences in each area of the center, including the Learning Laboratory, the Simulator Bay, and the Hangar, which is home to a 1962 Cessna 150B.

Each space will teach students basic aviation concepts, like calculating the route factoring weather conditions, as well as topics in engineering and mechanics. The award-winning Aviation Learning Center curriculum encourages students to practice problem-solving and team-building skills.

According to Lines, research shows that Hawaii in particular is facing a critical shortage of pilots, technicians, mechanics and engineers.

“Real job opportunities exist right here in Hawaii for applicants skilled in the various career paths students will encounter in the Aviation Learning Center,” Lines said. “This new educational resource addresses a critical STEM programming need for students.”