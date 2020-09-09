Pearl Country Club to go under new management

AIEA, Honolulu (KHON2) — Effective on October 30, 2020, Pearl Country Club will close the golf club and restaurant located in Aiea, due to the expiration of the Lease on the property, according to the general manager of the company.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

All employees will be laid off at the time of the closure.

As of November 1, 2020, the golf course will be managed and operated by Antares Golf Management.

Latest Stories on KHON2