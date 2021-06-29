Pearl Country Club Night Market hosting bone marrow drive Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With a simple cheek swipe, you could help save a life.

Be The Match Hawaii is hosting an in-person bone marrow drive on Wednesday, June 30, at the Pearl Country Club Night Market.

The drive will help people like Gabriel Kealoha who is battling cancer for the second time. The Aiea High School teacher says doctors told him last March he might only live three months.

His only chance of survival was a bone marrow transplant, but since he’s Hawaiian, Kealoha says it’s significantly harder to find a match. Fortunately, he got one, and now he’s hoping other locals will register to help people like him.

“That’s what I would say to the donor: you have a chance to save my life and cure me of a disease that kills 90% of the people that it affects,” Kealoha said. “For that, I really appreciate it, and thank you for stepping up to the plate.

Kealoha will begin the transplant process on Thursday.

If you are between 18 to 44 years old, and you would like to help others like Kealoha, visit the Pearl Country Club Night Market on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.