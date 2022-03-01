HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drag racing on the H-1 Freeway is causing many sleepless nights for Pearl City residents. They said it’s only a matter of time before a major crash happens.

Residents said the area near the Kaahumanu Street overpass in Pearl City has been a popular spot for drag racing especially on the weekends, late at night into the early morning hours.

Pearl City Neighborhood Board Chairman Larry Veray shot video as cars sped up with engines roaring shortly after midnight on Sunday.

“It usually starts at midnight, and then it’ll go throughout three o’clock in the morning,” said Veray. “Recently with large car clubs, I’ve been getting it between 1:30 and 2:30 in the morning.”

He said things only get worse as it gets later when the cars start making their way back and race on the freeway.

“When people do get into deep sleep at one or two in the morning, that’s when those vehicles start returning back westbound, and it does impact them because they are blasting,” said Veray.

In addition to the nuisance, he said it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.

“It’s probably gonna be a matter of time before someone is going to lose control and we’re going to have a fiery crash,” he said.

The problem has drawn many complaints at neighborhood board meetings and has also drawn the attention of lawmakers in the area.

“I will be asking the Department of Health to do some measurements on the decibel level to establish and make sure that we can account for how grievous this matter is,” said Sen. Bennette Misalucha, who represents the Pearl City and Aiea areas.

Misalucha said she’s also reaching out to HPD to see if more enforcement can be done during those overnight hours.

HPD sent us a statement saying, “Patrol officers conduct traffic enforcement on the H-1 as part of their assigned duties. When available, officers … are brought in to supplement speeding and hazardous driving enforcement.”