HONOLULU (KHON2) — The once algae-ridden Pearl City District Park pool is set to reopen Thursday, June 8.

The pool has been closed since 2018 after a capital improvement project scheduled to take one year stretched into a 4-year headache for the community.

All the issues have since been addressed; and now, a grand reopening is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The city will be offering free swim from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited.