HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation in Pearl City has closed Kalauipo Street, between Paaaina and Hoomoana Streets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The initial call came in as a burglary at 4 a.m. and some residents were evacuated around 6 a.m.

Residents told KHON2 there was smoke coming from a house, glass breaking and what seemed like gunshots.

“We heard at around 6:30, someone yelling to come outside, come to the front door. So when we went to go look out the window, there was smoke coming from the house. And then we heard over an intercom, like, ‘Come outside, we want to help you. Think about your family,'” Ana White said of the situation.

EMS said they responded to a barricade situation but that HPD was in charge of the scene.

There is no word yet on the condition of the person involved in the situation.