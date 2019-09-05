Pearl City man dies after being electrocuted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old Pearl City man who was landscaping in Kahaluu died Tuesday after he apparently struck an electrical line.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Melekula Road.

According to Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Mediacal Services Department, paramedics treated the man for cardiac arrest before taking him to an emergency room in critical condition.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Purcell Leota of Pearl City.

Cause of death is still under investigation.