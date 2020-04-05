Pearl City man dead after crash in Waialua area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Waialua area on March 29 has died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 64-year-old Peter Pagaduan of Pearl City.

The exact cause and manner of his death is not yet available.

Police say that Pagaduan was traveling east on Waialua Beach Road and for an unknown reason lost control and struck the pavement. At the time, he was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year, compared to 15 in 2019.