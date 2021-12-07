Pearl City home evacuated as wall collapses under flooding water

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a call to evacuate an elderly female who was trapped by flooding water in her home in Pearl City at around 7:21 p.m.

The female was rescued and later the entire home was evacuated after a wall of the house collapsed under the flooding water.

A Hazmat company was also called in to seal a propane tank that was leaking after breaking away from its mounted location.

The three evacuated females were assisted by the American Red Cross.