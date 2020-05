LĪHU‘E – The County of Kaua‘i Fire Commission has selected former Henderson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Goble as the new Fire Chief for the Kaua‘i Fire Department.

“Of the 67 applicants vetted by the Fire Commission, Steven R. Goble truly stood out,” said Alfredo Garces Jr., Fire Commission Chair. “Not only was Steven the best-qualified candidate he was also the best fit for our community. He has more than 25 years of experience in fire service and almost a decade in senior management roles.”