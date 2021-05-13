Pearl City High School to hold in-person graduation ceremony at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Graduation season is here and this year, restrictions will be more flexible for some schools.

On Saturday, Pearl City High School will be the first public school to use Aloha Stadium for their in-person commencement ceremony, but the school says attendance will be limited.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Students and essential staff are the only ones allowed inside.

Guests will be able to watch the ceremony on a huge L.E.D. screen from the parking lot.

“We will be having temperature checks for each graduate as they move into the bowl. We’ll also have it distanced as well. We got all kind of precautions to make sure that we are safe, but we’re also together and that’s the exciting part. Our graduates can graduate together this school year,” said Pearl City High School Principal Joseph Halfmann.