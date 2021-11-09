Pearl City Buzz’s transformation into Celebrahtee’s complete after rare hiring success story

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From zero to hero. That’s how a new local restaurant owner says he feels before opening his doors this week.

KHON2 first told you about Celebrahtee’s back in September when they were struggling to get even a single job applicant.

Owner Rodney Villanueva had a 28-foot banner hanging outside of the old Buzz’s Steakhouse Pearl City location, advertising that he was hiring as he waited patiently to fill his staff.

He was surprised at how many viewers came to knock on his door the very next morning at 7 a.m.

“I took down the banner as you can see right after that newscast because it didn’t matter nobody was coming for the banner, they said I saw you on Channel 2,” Villanueva said.

He went through 128 applicants, hiring 60 employees. That ended up being 10 more than his goal.

“I was like, ‘Sam, enough!’ Because I had to talk to everyone, and in three days I had no voice!” Villanueva laughed.

One of his new hires is manager Lisa Campollo. She quit her job at Pizza Hut after working there for 42 years.

“When I seen Rodney on Channel 2, I was like on the verge of making my move and I said, wow, maybe I should go there and apply,” Campollo said.

As a Kumu Hula, Campollo says the Hawaiian music, dance, and culture on display at Celebrahtee’s are what caught her eye.

“To show people what aloha is all about and that’s what we display here in Hawaii, the love for hula, that’s what makes me want to come here,” Campollo said.

According to a Gallup poll, this year 48% of Americans were looking to find work, including a mass exodus from the food and beverage industry. A recent Hawaii Restaurant Association survey found 19% of restaurants said they lost 30% of their workers.

Villanueva thinks having a unique product with importance to the community will help it stand out.

“A lot of people want to work but wanted to try something new, because there’s a lot of applicants out there and they still calling to see if they can come and apply,” Villanueva said.

Celebrahtee’s opens Friday night at 5 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve.