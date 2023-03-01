HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School participated in installing a Peace Pole on their campus, today, March 1.

The Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunset partnered with the school to install the Peace Pole. This is phase one of the school’s focus on peace for the school year.

“At Jefferson Elementary School, we are very fortunate to have a number of partnerships. One of our outstanding partnerships is with the Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunset. We partnered with them for the past 25 years; and when the idea of a Peace Pole came up for this year’s project, our Jefferson Elementary School team jumped at the opportunity,” said len Bailey, Community Service Committee Director.

A photo shows Jefferson Elementary School’s playground on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jefferson Elementary School)

A photo shows the Peace Pole installed at Jefferson Elementary School in collaboration with Rotary Club on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jefferson Elementary School)

School officials said that phase two will be a peace garden at the school.

