HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year, commemorating the 75th anniversary to the end of World War II, America honors the veterans who have been so aptly named the greatest generation.

Pamela Young reports on the events surrounding the awarding of the congressional gold medal to some of the 20,000 Chinese-Americans who served during World War II.