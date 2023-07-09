HONOLULU (KHON2) — On July 9 and July 10, the Peace Boat will be docked in Honolulu while asking its 1,400 passengers for signatures on its “Pledge to Our Keiki”.

The last time Peace Boat visited Honolulu was in 2019; the 2023 stop in Honolulu will come as part of a new ship’s voyage for the Ocean Decade, a United Nations initiative that started in 2020.

The Peace Boat is guided by the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN and is an international non-governmental organization that has carried more than 60,000 people to more than 100 countries across its voyages.

The “Pledge to Our Keiki” will encourage the Peace Boat’s passengers to remain committed to honoring the land, environment and children of Hawaii.

“Onboard the ship, we also have young leaders from Hawaii, who joined our ‘Youth for the SDGs’ program, as well as guest speakers and experts in the fields of climate action and sustainability,” said Emilie McGlone, Director of Peace Boat US in New York.

The ‘Pledge for Our Keiki’ is a catalyst for change and forges a path toward a future where tourism and environmental preservation can peacefully coexist.” Blue Planet Alliance Founder Henk Rogers

The pledge is also said to symbolize the beginning of a newer era of sustainable tourism and promote mutual respect between the host country and its visitors.

“We hope that each time we visit Honolulu, we can inspire hope and action for the future generations to come,” said McGlone.

In Hawaii, the ceremonial signing of the pledge will be a collaboration between the Peace Boat as well as local nonprofits Kanu and Blue Planet Alliance.

“This collaboration signals a new era of sustainable tourism and shows the power of unity and shared responsibility,” said Blue Planet Alliance Founder Henk Rogers.

As part of this initiative, people are encouraged to assist with the preservation of the islands by engaging with nonprofit organizations.

“This is exactly how the ‘think global, act local’ mantra can be put to action and affect positive change in Hawai’i,” said Kanu’s Executive Director Keone Kealoha.

The signing will be held at the Aloha Tower Marketplace starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 10, and among some of the expected attendees are dignitaries, politicians and business leaders.