Pay up or go to jail if caught on this Oahu trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although the Haiku Stairs are off limits to hikers, some say they still find hikers trying to get to the prohibited location.

Back in Sept. of 2021 Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said his administration would move forward to remove the Haiku Stairs, commonly referred to as the Stairway to Heaven.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Haiku Stairs have been off-limits since 1987, but hikers have ignored warning signs often illegally walking through people’s property and hopping fences to gain access.

The Department of Parks and Recreation provides $250,000 for Honolulu police units to enforce the rules every year.

Michelle Yu the spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department said hikers who get caught hiking the Stairway to Heaven can face a fine or even jail time.

“Violators may be cited or arrested and may face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days imprisonment,” said Yu.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

The Haiku Stairs were built during WWII by the Navy to access a military radio station.