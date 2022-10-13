HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout.

South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas.

“It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui and the beach parks Kamaole I, II, and III as well as Ulua Beach Park,” said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Council Vice-Chair.

The Maui County Council will discuss a measure on Monday regarding the program. Rawlins-Fernandez says machines would be installed to pay for parking and kamaaina can put their driver license in the device to prove residency.

“Soon after that there will also be an app and the app will allow residents to pre-register. So they’ll get their parking beforehand and they’ll also be able to monitor how many stalls are available and how busy a beach park is,” Rawlins-Fernandez said.

Rawlins-Fernandez says the County Council will decide if the free parking will be for Hawaii residents or Maui County residents only.

“We’ll see with a smaller pilot project how it can be rolled out and if residents really will register for the free parking or if they end up going to another area,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui County Councilmember.

Under the measure, parkin ambassadors would be hired for enforcement. The hope is to create extra revenue while giving back to kamaaina.

“There have been other suggestions about capping tourists rentals and things like that, but they haven’t progressed at all. So this is just another attempt to balance it out and let residents have parking for free at the beach and county parking lots,” Paltin said.

The measure will be heard on Monday before the Maui County Council Infrastructure and Transportation committee.