HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday and today we feature a favorite at the Kauai Humane Society.

Pawn is a 5-month-old kitten who was found in a trash can at a month-and-a-half old!

The shelter said he had a really bad cold, and both his eyes were shut.

Pawn the cat up for adoption at the Kauai Humane Society on Kauai. (Kauai Humane Society)

Even though they started him on medication right away, his eyes were never able to fully develop. But he may be able to see some shadows and manages to get around perfectly fine.

Despite having a hard start to his life, Pawn is incredibly affectionate, loves hugs and will even hang out on your shoulder.

If you’d like to give Pawn the pur-fect home he deserves, you can visit him at the Kauai Humane Society.